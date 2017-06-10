Torres supports Kilili proposal to block non-compliant companies from CW program

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres is supporting U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan’s proposal to block non-compliant companies from participating in the federal CW program.

In a statement on Thursday, Torres said his administration has been working with the U.S. Department of Labor to go after employers who have not followed the laws and regulations set in place by the CNMI and federal governments.

“ I fully support Congressman Kilili’s position to block companies who violate federal and local employment and immigration laws from utilizing the CW program. Since information about illegal labor and immigration practices by certain companies first came to my attention months ago, my administration has been working with the U.S. Department of Labor to go after these employers who have not followed the laws and regulations,” he said.

“We do not tolerate these practices and will continue this dialogue with our federal partners for a more efficient crackdown. Given the fact that the CNMI has again reached the CW cap for FY 2018, we will continue to experience labor shortages that directly affect the daily operations of our local businesses, our hospital’s ability to provide healthcare for our residents, and our long-term guest workers,” Torres added.

“They do not deserve to be negatively affected by a few unruly companies that have engaged in illegal practices. I remain committed to working with Congressman Kilili, our business community, and the working group I have established to draft legislation that will address our labor and immigration issues for the long term,” he said.

In a press statement on Thursday, Kilili said he has asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to make companies that violate employment laws ineligible to participate in the CW program.

“Companies that do not pay their workers what they are owed, companies that ignore federal safety standards in the workplace, should not have the privilege of using the CW program,” Kilili said.

“We have too many legitimate businesses — and public institutions like the hospital — that still need foreign workers and find it increasingly difficult to get CW permits.

“Legitimate local businesses should not have to compete with the ‘bad actors,’ who break the law.”

Kilili said he has communicated his position to Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelley. This week he followed up by transmitting the citations and notifications of penalties just issued by the Occupation Safety and Health Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor against MCC International Saipan Ltd., Nanjing Beilida New Materials System Engineering Co., and Gold Mantis Construction Decoration, Saipan LLC.

OSHA proposed penalties of $193,750 against the three casino construction companies for workplace safety violations.

OSHA investigation of a construction worker’s death on the casino site is still ongoing.

Both MCC and Gold Mantis have also run afoul of federal wage and hour law for not paying workers. And both companies have had to pay large settlements to workers for back wages.

“Federal regulations on the CW permit system are very clear,” Kilili said. “To be eligible to apply for a permit a business must comply with all federal — and commonwealth — requirements relating to employment.

“This includes nondiscrimination, occupational safety, and minimum wage requirements.

“The CNMI government has expressed its intention to collaborate with the U.S. Labor Department, cracking down on employers. Reporting employers who break commonwealth employment laws and regulations to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is another way to show that the Marianas will not tolerate worker abuse, as would Marianas legislation blacklisting employers who flaunt the law.”

Kilili returned to Washington on Monday for a four-week stretch of legislative activity in Congress. He said high on his agenda is work on a long-term plan to ensure that the Marianas economy has sufficient labor to continue to develop and that the number of U.S. workers relative to foreign workers keeps getting better.

“That is one more reason to clean out anyone who cannot follow the rules,” said Congressman Sablan. “My work in Washington is made all the more difficult, when the daily news is filled with pictures of worker protests and reports of death and injury on the job.

“By showing that the Marianas has zero tolerance for companies that do not respect the law, we increase our ability to craft a new labor policy that will help us keep our economy growing.”