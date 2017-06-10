Chamber president: Workers needed to sustain economy

SAIPAN Chamber of Commerce president Velma Palacios on Wednesday said the island’s economy needs an adequate workforce to sustain its recovery.

Speaking at the chamber’s general membership meeting at the Saipan World Resort, Palacios said a new group, the Northern Marianas Business Alliance Corporation, will help CNMI government officials lobby for the extension of the CW program, which will end in Dec. 2019, and for an increase in the CW cap.

Palacios said the group is composed of the governor’s Strategic Economic Development Council, the Hotel Association of the Northern Marianas Islands, the Saipan Chamber of Commerce, the Society of Human Resource Management, and major businesses such as T-Galleria, Triple J Enterprises and Imperial Pacific International.

She said it is a non-profit group organized for the promotion of economic development in the CNMI.

“We don’t have much time,” Palacios said. “The CW-1 program is set to expire in 2019. We have now and next year to get comprehensive legislation passed in the U.S. Congress to extend this program.”

She added, “Our CNMI economy still needs foreign workers while we also make sure that all U.S. eligible workers are employed. Both Governor Torres and Congressman Kilili have asked for help from the private sector and we must gather together to support this effort.”

Palacios said “this issue affects the entire community whether or not you have employees utilizing the CW-1 program.”

She said the new business group has hired a consultant in Washington, D.C. who will draft a comprehensive bill that will then be submitted to Kilili for his review.

Palacios said the bill will highlight the following points: the transition period should be amended to extend not beyond 2029; reinstate Public Law 110-229 Section 702 (d) (5) to revert extension authority to the U.S. secretary of Labor and allow for an extension increment of 10 years; add the Government Accountability Office review of progress toward transition every five years for congressional review; for employment of CW workers, the law should require employers to first file for temporary labor certification with the governor of the CNMI through the CNMI Department of Labor at least 40 days prior to the need for the workers’ services.

Palacios said the consultant they hired will also lobby in the U.S. Congress on the CNMI’s behalf.

Palacios said the workforce issue is a community issue, adding that they are raising $355,000 to fund the lobbying effort in Washington, D.C.