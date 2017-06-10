Liberation festivity organizers present Royal Court candidates, title sponsors

ORGANIZERS of this year’s Liberation festivities on Thursday presented the Royal Court candidates and sponsors at the American Memorial Park visitor center.

The Liberation Queen candidates are Mikeangela Charfauros, 16; Mikaella Dahil, 16; Chloe Fergurgur, 18; Peyton Gomez, 16; Kaila de Guzman, 16; Maxine Lopez, 15; Riannalyn Manabat, 18; and Carlicia Ruben, 16.

Except for Charfauros of Kagman High School, the other candidates are from Marianas High School.

Royal Court committee chair Laila Y. Boyer said for the first time, the candidates will have a community platform while raising funds for the 2017 Liberation Festivities.

Each candidate has been assigned indigenous birds from Saipan, Rota, Tinian and the Northern Islands, and they will help promote the importance of local birds to the ecosystem and the islands’ culture.

The candidates will wear the colors of the birds they are representing on the Royal Court float.

“When they participate in community events they will talk about how the birds contribute to the ecosystem of the island,” Boyer said in an interview.

Boyer, who is also Variety’s publisher, expressed her appreciation for the “phenomenal” effort of the candidates in the fundraising campaign, saying they have already distributed 48,000 tickets.

The candidates are involved in community services which include helping the Northern Marianas Islands Coalition Against Domestic Sexual Violence for the premiere of the movie “Wonder Woman” on Thursday. They also participated in the bingo fundraising event of Stellar Marianas, a nonprofit pageant and talent group.





Boyer thanked the families of the candidates and the sponsors.

“They are doing so well. They are surpassing expectations because of the support they’re getting,” she said.

2016 CNMI Liberation Queen Christine Roque is providing this year’s candidates with guidance and support, Boyer added.

In an interview, Roque said the candidates “are very young, and they have great potential which is great to see because we try to encourage our younger generation to understand the value of serving our community, and it is great that they’re doing this at a young age. So as they grow they gain experience and value of what it is to become part of the community.”

During the presentation of the candidates, Peyton Gomez said she was honored to be part of the festivities.

“It is great to give back to the community and to actually help out our community and the people who live here,” she said.

Maxine Lopez said she will work hard and try her very best.

This year’s title sponsors of the festivities are Hyatt Regency Saipan, Bank of Guam, Tan Siu Li Foundation, Tan Holdings, The Marianas, Marianas Variety, Docomo Pacific, Joeten Enterprises, Joeten DaiDai Foundation, Triple J Motors, Power 99 FM, McDonald’s Saipan, Office of the Governor and the Saipan Mayor’s Office.





Bo Palacios of Joeten Enterprises said since their business opened 69 years ago they continue to grow with the NMI.

“We are happy to sponsor an event like Liberation Day,” he said. “We try as much as possible to play an important role in Liberation festivities. As long as we have the caliber of people that we are working with then we are really happy to take part in events like this.”

Maria Valentina Haberman, marketing communications manager at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, said their mission is to care for others

“So in everything and anything we do we try to exude that in our work,” she added.

“We are part of the community, and we have a great relationship with everybody. Just like a family when somebody is in need you are there. For us, the Hyatt Regency Saipan the mayor’s office, the community, the island — they are our family.”

Marianas Visitors Authority Managing Director Chris Concepcion said the annual festivities “are very important for our culture and our culture in the Marianas is important to tourism.”

He said many tourists want to experience local culture.

This year’s festivities are an 11-day celebration from June 24 to July 4, 2017 at the Garapan Fishing Base.

Organizers said the goal is to “bring the celebration back to its roots of family and community.”