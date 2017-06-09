Judge finds probable cause in sexual-abuse-of-a-minor case

SUPERIOR Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio on Thursday said probable cause existed to charge Joseph Mar Katmag 43, with disturbing the peace, assault and battery, and sexual abuse of a minor.

During the court proceedings, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Baisley asked Detective Catherine Pangelinan to testify as the lead investigator of the case.

The detective testified that when the victim’s mother and a Division of Youth Services staffer stepped out of the hospital examination room to talk, the six-year-old victim immediately looked at the door when it closed and then put her index finger on her lip and told her, the detective, that the defendant touched her inappropriately.

The victim said the defendant told her not to tell anyone, according to the detective.

The victim likewise told the DYS staffer that the defendant asked her to “do things to him.”

The detective also testified that the attending physician who examined the child said the victim had thick yellow and green discharge from her. There shouldn’t be any discharge from a child of her age, the detective quoted the physician as saying.

Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski, who represented the defendant, asked the detective if she was trained in forensic interviewing.

Dominski also asked to clarify the relationship of the victim and the defendant.

The detective responded that there is no biological relationship between the victim and the defendant.

Dominski said the testimony of the detective and evidence presented were not reliable. “Hearsay upon hearsay,” she added.

But Baisley said the medical statements collaborate the victim’s statements. These, he added, more than proved probable cause.