MVA, partners continue Garapan improvements

(MVA) — The Marianas Visitors Authority and its tourism partners continue to make improvements to the main tourist district of Garapan.

MVA continues to conduct daily cleaning of streets and sidewalks to improve the appearance and safety in the area.





“We have recently contracted a new company to be a part of the many agencies responsible for keeping our main tourist district clean, and we are very pleased with the results, so far,” said MVA Managing Director Christopher A. Concepcion. “Not only are they bush cutting, sweeping, and providing other cleaning services, but they even start early in the morning before our tourists hit the streets.”

MVA member Imperial Pacific International has also stepped forward to lend a helping hand —many hands, in fact — to the improvement efforts. IPI Corporate Social Responsibility team is providing manpower to pressure wash sidewalks and give a fresh coat of paint to medians.

“We sincerely thank Imperial Pacific for providing the manpower that our office just does not have for this particular project,” said Concepcion. “By continuing these public-private partnerships, in cooperation with all responsible agencies such as law enforcement, we can keep our downtown area in a condition we can be proud of.”





As the next step in its on-going landscaping of the area, MVA on Thursday held a symbolic planting of the first of 32 peacock flowers — reminiscent of dwarf flame trees — along Garapan St. The flowering shrubs will replace pink tacoma trees lost due to Typhoon Soudelor and other causes.

MVA also continues its work to improve Paseo de Marianas, a project anticipated to break ground this summer.