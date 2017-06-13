Nominations for MINA’s 2017 Green awards now open

THE Micronesia Islands Nature Alliance is accepting nominations for the 2017 Green awards until June 15, its executive director Roberta Guerrero said.

She said they have three categories:

• the Environmental Champion Award which will be given to an individual who has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to the environment and preservation of natural resources;

• the Environmental Heroes Award which will be given to a school, public or private, whose dedication to the environment is echoed through its students and all the work that they do in protecting natural resources; and

• the Green Business of the Year Award which will be given to a business committed to conservation and incorporates the green business culture through its entire organization.

The 2017 Green Gala will be held on Sept. 15 in Hibiscus Hall at the Fiesta Resort & Spa.

Guerrero said as a non-profit organization, MINA’s funding comes from grants from the U.S. Department of the Interior, the Coral Reef Initiative, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Nature Conservancy, the Micronesia Conservation Trust, the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation among other sources.

She said a vital element of MINA’s continued success is the ongoing support and generous sponsorship of the local community, businesses and individuals.

Guerrero said MINA will continue to strengthen its current goals and objectives which include the adopt-a-bin program, the Tasi Watch Ranger program and the School for Environmental Conservation programs for elementary, middle and high school students throughout the CNMI.

This year, she said their grants from Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs have been reduced to $95,000 from $150,000.

“So we have to restructure our programs,” she added.

The organization was founded in 2005 and has three full time staff members, six volunteer rangers and two summer interns.