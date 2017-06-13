Repeat offender gets 2 years for robbery

JEREMIAH P. Seman, 32, a habitual offender, was sentenced to five years of imprisonment for robbery, the sentence suspended except for two years.

Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth Govendo also ordered him to serve 11 months of his suspended sentence in a previous criminal case, which will run concurrently. The court gave Seman 57 days of credit for time served.

Seman is ordered to report to the Department of Corrections on June 12, 2017 at 8 a.m. and he will be released from custody on April 16, 2019 at 8 a.m.

He will be placed on five years of probation upon his release, and must pay a $100 fine, $100 in court costs, and a probation service fee of $700.

Seman was also ordered to stay away from the victims, perform and complete 100 hours of community work service, and attend and complete counseling at the Community Guidance Center.

In addition, Seman must seek assistance in enrolling in and completing his GED studies.

Seman’s lawyer, Public Defender Douglas Hartig, said his client deeply regrets what he has done and will regret it for the rest of his life.

Seman wants to take responsibility for his actions and is willing to face the consequences, Hartig said as he recommended counseling and training for the defendant.

He also said there is no reason for the commonwealth to take on the expense of a lengthy incarceration when there is no benefit to it or to the defendant.

Hartig said a year or four years imprisonment will have the same effect.

But the court should be satisfied that justice has been served by giving Seman one year to serve with the rest of his sentence suspended, Hartig added.

Seman was arrested by an off-duty police officer shortly after he robbed two women in Chalan Kanoa on July 5, 2016.