Former USPS employee in mail-theft case pleads not guilty

FORMER U.S. Postal Service employee Mark Champaco Tyquiengco pled not guilty to the indictment charging him with mail theft, and theft of mail by postal a service employee.

Tyquiengco, who appeared in federal court on Thursday with his court-appointed defense counsel Robert Torres, also entered a denial as to the forfeiture allegations.

According to the indictment, on or about March 6, 2017, Tyquienco did knowingly and unlawfully steal from an authorized depository in Chalan Kanoa a package intended to be conveyed by my mail addressed to a Saipan resident in violation of Title 18, United States Code Section 1708.

The indictment also stated that Tyquingco did knowingly and unlawfully embezzle a package intended to be conveyed by mail to the same Saipan resident from the Chalan Kanoa post office established by the authority of the postmaster general, in violation of Title 18, United States Code Section 1709.

Having heard the defendant’s plea, the court set the jury trial for Aug. 15, 2017 at 10 a.m.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Benedetto the prosecutor, told the court that he will not seek detention for Tyquienco.

Benedetto also stated that the U.S. government has no objection to the defendant traveling with his wife to pick up their minor child on the U.S. mainland.

Torres, Tyquiengco’s lawyer, said his client will be traveling in July for two weeks.

Magistrate Judge Heather L. Kennedy ordered Tyquiengco to submit his travel itinerary and ticket to the federal probation office, adding that the court will approve his travel subject to the submitted documents.

Torres also stated that Tyquiengco has moved to Guam and requested that the U.S. probation office there monitor the defendant.

Benedetto told the court that he has been talking to the defense counsel about the possibility of a Rule 20 transfer and that he will leave it up to the defendant.

U.S. probation officer assistant Juanette-David-Atalig stated that she will reach out to the Guam probation office regarding the matter.

The court stated that it will approve of Tyquiengco’s living on Guam.

The court likewise ordered Tyquiengco to be released upon his own personal recognizance provided that he abide by the terms and conditions set by the federal court.