92 Gold Mantis workers thank ex-DOL chief, say employer ‘big liar’

THE 92 Gold Mantis workers are grateful to former CNMI Department of Labor Secretary Edith Deleon Guerrero for her assistance when they were still on Saipan and were fighting to get their backwages. At the same time, they are advising the remaining displaced workers on Saipan not to believe Gold Mantis which they say is a “big liar.”

The 92 workers sent a letter to Variety to inform this reporter that they are now back in China.

They said they have read online news that there are other workers here who have yet to be paid their wages.

“We 92 workers want to pass this message. First, we remind and emphasize to those workers who are still on Saipan and protesting for their wages not to believe the Gold Mantis company. Make sure you get your money back before you return to China. Among the 92 workers, several injured workers, while they were at the Saipan airport before departure, were promised by two lawyers from Gold Mantis, one American, one Chinese, that Gold Mantis would send representatives to the airport to meet with them, but when the injured workers arrived at Guangzhou airport, Gold Mantis lawyers disappeared. The injured workers did not see any representatives from Gold Mantis company either. Gold Mantis lawyers are liars. Gold Mantis company cannot be trusted,” the letter stated.

The workers thanked former DOL Secretary Edith Deleon Guerrero for her assistance.

“We all read an article about the Governor blaming the Labor secretary [for] delaying 92 workers’ departure flight back to China. Because of that she was forced to resign. We want to tell the Governor, you are wrong. We didn’t leave Saipan because the Gold Mantis Company didn’t remit money to our bank accounts. We all insisted that before we returned to China, we wanted to see money already put into our accounts.

“We 92 workers want to thank the Labor secretary, she helped us. Through an interpreter, she told us, we entered as tourists, overstay working is not right. Furthermore, construction companies that employ tourists are worse.

“Although we are illegal workers, the Labor secretary told us, the companythat employed us must comply with the local minimum wage law. At the very beginning, we all were very anxious. We wanted to get our wages and return to China as soon as possible. Therefore, we didn’t have good attitude toward her, but she had good patience. We all want to take this opportunity to express our apology to her. We want the Governor to give her job back. We don’t want her to lose her job because of our mistakes.”

In a phone interview, Deleon Guerrero said she was happy to know that the workers are back in China and reunited with their respective families.

“I appreciate their coming out to tell the truth and to let the truth be heard. I did everything to help them and everything I did was in the best interests of everyone. I worked with my heart and I was deeply moved by their letter expressing their appreciation for what I did. I also appreciate them very much. I am so happy that they spoke out. I am glad that the truth came out. Although I felt sad that some of them did not get what they were being promised. They deserved to be treated right, and they deserved to be compensated.”