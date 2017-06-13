Senate confirms CHCC, CPA board appointees

THE Senate on Friday confirmed the nominations of David B. Rosario, Leticia D. Reyes and Laurie Ogumoro as members of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. governing board, and former Sen. Thomas P. Villagomez who was re-appointed to the Commonwealth Ports Authority board.

The Senate conducted a public hearing on the appointees Tuesday and the support for them was overwhelming.

The senators asked the three new CHCC board members to look into healthcare issues and address them especially the need for a dialysis center on Rota.

Rosario said his priority will be to work with the other board members and look at the issues.

“The first thing to do is to organize ourselves and look at the issues,” he said. “We need also to revisit the strategic plan which was developed in 2015 so we need to engage with the CHCC chief executive officer and look at the finances of the hospital.”

He added, “It’s going to be tough once we get started, but we will work as a team and we will work closely with the CEO.”

Ogumoro for her part said: "Sounds like a lot of work ahead and a lot of needs to look at but we will do our best to address all the concerns. This is an important organization for everyone."





Reyes, who used to be the hospital’s nursing director, said there are a lot of things that they need to look at before they can implement any changes or improve the hospital’s services.

“We have to look the status of the hospital first, the finances, the billing system, the collection, the audit and everything. It’s important to determine if the hospital has the capacity financially. We have six months to look into it and then make decisions,” Reyes said, adding that she will work with everybody to make things possible for the hospital.

The two other members of the CHCC board are Dr. Larry Hocog and William Cing whose nominations were confirmed in March.

As for CPA board member Thomas P. Villagomez, his term expired in March but he was reappointed by Gov. Ralph Torres to serve another four years on the board.

He was first appointed by then Gov. Ben Fitial and then reappointed by the late Gov. Eloy S. Inos.

Villagomez said there are a lot of issues at CPA that they need to address.

“We do have a lot of challenges that the board needs to address like the rehabilitation of the airport runway which I cannot discuss too much because it’s part of a litigation, but we are working on it. And then there’s the expansion of the master plan, the bidding for the concession, the military proposals — those are among the challenges that we are facing right now, and the board is looking into these challenges and issues,” he said.

Villagomez said CPA started implementing the parking fee of $2 an hour in May.