Store owner arrested for bomb joke at airport

A GARAPAN store owner is in jail and may face up to 10 years of imprisonment and a $10,000 fine after jokingly informing the Transportation Security Agency at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport that he might have a bomb.

The incident happened on early Sunday morning, and the defendant, Changchun Ai, 48, owns a store behind Godfather’s Bar in Garapan, according to Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Jason Tarkong.

He said on June 11, 2017 at 2:43 a.m., the Department of Public Safety responded to a reported terroristic threat. At the airport, they learned from Transportation Security Authority agents that a Chinese man identified as Ai was detained in the TSA screening area for notifying screening agents that he might have a bomb.

According to Tarkong, Ai was being searched in the TSA screening departure area at about 1:50 a.m. when he made the remark.

TSA agents then searched Ai thoroughly but found no bomb. The suspect told the TSA agents that he was only joking.

Ai was then detained by Commonwealth Ports Authority police and arrested by responding DPS officers on the charges of disturbing the peace and terroristic threatening.

Tarkong said Ai was scheduled to depart Saipan to Incheon International Airport in South Korea at 2:30 a.m. when he was arrested.

The Commonwealth Criminal Code states that a person commits the crime of terroristic threatening if the person knowingly makes a false report that a circumstance dangerous to human life exists or is about to exists: (1) placing a person in fear of physical injury; (2) causing evacuation of a building or; (3) causing serious public inconvenience.

If convicted, a person may be punished by imprisonment for a term not to exceed 10 years, or a fine not to exceed $10,000 or both.