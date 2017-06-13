29 students to represent NMI in national speech, debate competition

JONATHAN Wolf, who won the top award in the National Junior Speech and Debate Association competition in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2016, is defending his title in the declamation category. His piece is the TV/radio address of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos when he announced the declaration of martial law in the evening of Sept. 23, 1972.

Wolf is a part of the CNMI NJSDA team that will fly to Birmingham, Alabama for this year’s national competition on June 18-23.

The incoming 8th grader at Dandan Middle School said he will compete in three categories: declamation, humorous interpretation and prose reading. In last year’s competition, he participated in the same three categories. He finished third in humorous interpretation.

“I want to hold onto my title,” he said. “Right now, I am preparing by practicing every day, trying to get better than I already am.”

Wolf said he knew little about the controversial former Philippine President Marcos, but his mother, Johanne Kristine Wolf, one of the NJSDA national team coaches, suggested that he use the martial-law speech.

“I’ll go through the piece and I’ll do my best to try to create in my own not as President Marcos,” he said, adding that the only challenge he encountered is the proper pronunciation of the some of the words in the martial-law declaration.

On Saturday, June 10, the National Speech and Debate Association Western Pacific Region held a showcase night for the CNMI team at the multi-purpose center.

Ashley Sikayun, Saipan Community School coach, said the event gave the audience, including the students’ family members and friends, an idea of what the CNMI team will be presenting in Alabama.

Sikayun said the students have been practicing since February.

“We practice on our own, with our own students at our own school. We also get together every other week to practice as a team,” she said, adding that the CNMI team is ready.

“When we get into the nationals, the students who are competing there are the best of the best and many of them have gone through two to three national tournaments already this year. They can travel fairly easily within the continent of the U.S. But we don’t have that opportunity because we are so far away. Our students will be challenging students who have more experience. They have more opportunity to face the pressures of the competition.”

Sikayun’s advice to the team: “Be confident. Don’t be intimidated. Just go out there and give it your best shot.”

Coach Johanne Wolf said the CNMI team is working hard to be the best. “We have some new faces in the group, but all of them are very energetic. All of them have shown that they deserve to represent the CNMI.

Harold Eastman, chairman of National Speech and Debate Association Western Pacific Region, said: “We compete extremely well at the national level. In fact, we had our champion last year. This year, the team has also been working very hard.”

Easton expressed his gratitude to Board of Education Chairwoman Marylou Ada and the other BOE members, Education Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero, federal programs officer Tim Thornburgh and the Department of Finance for supporting the CNMI team.

The NJSDA team members

Vivien Lu (Hopwood Middle School) – Dramatic Interpretation

Dane Hodges (Whispering Palms School) – Declamation

James Keaton (Grace Christian Academy) – Extemporaneous Speaking

Elaine Fernandes (Francisco M. Sablan Middle School) – Storytelling

Jill Anne Mallari (Green Meadow School) – Declamation

Trixia Litulumar (Hopwood Middle School) – Poetry

Coloma Castro (Hopwood Middle School) – Poetry

Na Lee “Christy” Lee (Grace Christian Academy) – Lincoln –Douglas Debate

Vladimir Palma (Hopwood Middle School) – Dramatic Interpretation

Tioni Haven Reyes (Dandan Middle School) – Impromptu

Jonathan Wolf (Dandan Middle School) – Humorous Interpretation

James Park and Vinson Bacani (Saipan Community School) – Duo Interpretation

Timothy Acosta (Marianas Baptist Academy) – Prose

The NSDA team

Esther Kim (Marianas High School) – Prose

Jeff Melchor (Mt. Carmel School) – Impromptu

Jeremiah and Nehemiah Fernandez (Saipan Southern High School) – Duo Acting

Joshua Santos (Mt. Carmel School) – Commentary

Kate Ishida (Marianas High School) – Poetry

Nathaniel Snodgrass (Mt. Carmel School) – U.S. Extemporaneous

Kelvin Wolf (Marianas High School) – Humorous Interpretation

Minna Ito (Grace Christian Academy) – Original Oratory

Shea Hartig (Saipan International School) – Lincoln-Douglas Debate

Edson Valdisimo (Kagman High School) – Poetry

Yuuki Nishida (Marianas High School) – International Extemporaneous

Esther Park (Marianas High School) – Storytelling

Rose Jones (Kagman High School) – Expository

Yu Jin Lee (Grace Christian Academy) – Dramatic Interpretation