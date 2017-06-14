Danilo Ibrao found guilty of assault, other charges

AFTER a two-day bench trial. Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth Govendo found Danilo Dinong Ibrao, 51, guilty of disturbing the peace, assault, and criminal mischief.

The judge, however, found Ibrao not guilty of violating an order of protection and scheduled his sentencing for Sept. 5, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

Ibrao was represented by Chief Public Defender Douglas Hartig while Assistant Attorney General Robert Glass Jr. was the prosecutor.

During the trial, the government called three witnesses while Ibrao testified in his defense.

Ibrao was accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s bedroom with a machete after learning that she had a new boyfriend.

The victim told police that Ibrao sent her text messages, threatening to kill her if she started seeing anyone.

According to the police, the victim and her new boyfriend were resting in her room in As Lito on Aug. 20, 2016, when Ibrao used a machete to damage some louvers and cut a hole on the screen of the living room window to gain entry into the room.

But when Ibrao heard the victim calling the police, he fled. He was arrested the next day at his Kanat Tabla residence.