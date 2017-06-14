Former Corrections officer, 6 others charged in drug-related cases

SEVEN individuals, including a former Department of Corrections officer, appeared before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho for a bail hearing to answer drug related-charges in separate cases.

On Monday, Joey Cabrera Duenas 37, Ricky Michael Jones, 31, Roland Kaipat 32, Joel Pangelinan, 37, and former Corrections Officer Tawhid Kapileo Bhuiyan 27, were charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking of a controlled substance, and conspiracy to traffick a controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine or ice.

They appeared in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

On Friday last week, Crisanta Canasa Noche 50, and her partner, Christopher Eger 39, were in court for an initial hearing.

Noche was charged with three counts of conspiracy to traffick a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of trafficking of a controlled substance, and three counts of conspiring to traffic a controlled substance.

Eger was charged with three counts of conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine or ice.

According to the Drug Enforcement Task Force, it apprehended the seven defendants with the help of a cooperating source and through controlled buy-walk operations.

Judge Camacho imposed a $100,000 cash bail on each of the seven defendants.

Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government while the court appointed the Public Defender’s Office to represent the defendants.

Police said Joey Duenas sold ice at his residence in Kagman III while Ricky Jones and Rolan Kaipat were arrested by Drug Enforcement Task Force agents after they were caught with ice during the police operation to apprehend Duenas.

Joel Pangelinan and Tawhid Bhuiyan were ice dealers in Kagman, police said.

Crisanta Noche and Christopher Eger sold ice at their residence in Chalan Kanoa.

The court said the preliminary hearing for Duenas, Jones, Kaipat, Pangelinan and Bhuiyan will be held on June 22 at 9 a.m. while the preliminary hearing for Noche and Eger was set for June 15 at 9 a.m.