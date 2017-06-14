BOE to look into Garapan school property report

AN ad hoc committee headed by Education Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero will submit its report regarding the Garapan Elementary School property during the Board of Education monthly board meeting which will be held on Rota this Wednesday.

In March, BOE asked the education commissioner to head a committee that would review, analyze and compile information about GES amid reports that certain investors were interested in acquiring the school property.

“The ad hoc committee focused on the needs of the students,” Deleon Guerrero said. “We looked at the economic development in the area and the impact on student learning, student safety and the staff’s ability to effectively teach. We also looked at the actual location of the school.”

In addition, she said the committee looked at the traffic congestion around the school zone in downtown Garapan which is a business area; student safety concerns because of the increase in traffic; and the parking space limitation of the school.

“The school is getting smaller while there is a need to expand our campus with more classrooms because of the increase in student enrolment — parking space is quite limited,” Deleon Guerrero said, referring to GES.

She said they also looked at the rise of noise and air pollution in Garapan, the impact on students and teachers with all the construction projects going on, and the ongoing investor interest in the area.

According to Deleon Guerrero, “I don’t think there’s enough information to put together what we’re going to require in a request for proposals. It is still too early at this stage of the review. We are focusing on the students’ safety. The focus must remain on the impact of the location and the environment. We don’t know what we want to sell yet, we don’t know what we want to keep. What I do know is that GES is in Garapan and will remain there until such time it is deemed unsafe for students.”

She said PSS wants to consult first with all the stakeholders, parents, teachers and students; get the market value of the property; and look for a relocation site if the need arises.

Deleon Guerrero said she will meet with Department of Public Lands Secretary Marianne Concepcion-Teregeyo to discuss the properties in Garapan that belong to the government.

“The key here is to ensure that we continue to serve the community in the same zone. We want to make sure that we don’t place an undue burden on parents who live in close proximity to the school right now so their children can just walk to school. We don’t want to place an undue burden on students.”

She said the committee’s recommendation is to continue to look at the concerns of the parents and the safety of the students.

“We need to hear from our stakeholders. We need to hear their sentiments on the subject. So we did a survey among parents, families, students and staff,” Deleon Guerrero said, adding that a majority did not want relocation.

“The committee stated that it should discuss the importance of having these meetings with parents and to engage them in the discussions because surveying is one thing. But you also want to give them the opportunity to ask you questions. We have not reached that point yet.”

Deleon Guerrero said they never had the opportunity to call for a meeting with parents and families because of the Lenten season break in April and graduation season in May.

But she said discussions may take place at the beginning of the school year.

“We want to make sure that we are approaching this very cautiously and with the best interests of the students in mind. We’re gathering information for the board so it can make an informed decision. I know people will be concerned when they see the agenda and it mentions an RFP. But the team and I have not finalized what the request for proposals will look like because we are not at that juncture yet.”