Shannon Togawa Mercer graduates from Georgetown University Law Center

(Press Release) — Shannon Togawa Mercer was born on Saipan and raised on the islands of Saipan and Guam. She graduated from St. John’s School on Guam in 2007.

She attended Princeton University graduating in 2011 with an A.B. in Politics, cum laude, and certificates in Near Eastern Studies and Arabic Language and Culture. Her Senior Thesis, entitled “The Blockade of Gaza: Legal and Moral Implications of Political Control Without International Recognition” was awarded the Near Eastern Studies Senior Thesis Prize.

While at Princeton, Shannon also completed language studies at the American University in Cairo, taught English in Cairo with the Better World Foundation, and worked at the Israel Democracy Institute in Jerusalem.

After graduating, Shannon spent two years in the management program at a prominent hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. She then joined the New York City start-up management consulting group, Incandescent.

On May 21, 2017, Shannon graduated from the Georgetown University Law Center earning her J.D., cum laude. She served as the editor-in-chief of the Georgetown Journal of International Law and President of the Georgetown International Law Society.

While at Georgetown, Shannon held internships at the Department of Justice, the Office of the United States Trade Representative, the United States House of Representatives, the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development in London, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in London.

She is a regular contributor to the national security blog, Lawfare, and has recently published her article “Exploring the Potential for Coalescence and Divergence in U.K.-EU Data Policy After Brexit” as a chapter, in the book “Legal Aspects of Brexit: Implications of the United Kingdom’s Decision to Withdraw from the European Union,” published by the Institute of International Economic Law.

Her parents, Traylor Mercer and Jo Ann Togawa Mercer, reside on Guam.