Rota senators to CHCC board: Move forward with hemodialysis center

SENATORS from Rota have asked the three recently confirmed members of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. governing board to move forward the Rota hemodialysis center project, saying it will benefit patients on Rota and even people who visit the island.

Sen. Paul A. Manglona said he knows that money is a problem, but he said there are always options like capital improvement project funds.

“This project is of critical importance to the people of Rota. We’ve been communicating with CHCC about this matter, and I hope the board can take a look at the resumption of this project and take this issue seriously as it is really needed in Rota,” he added.

Like Manglona, Senate Vice President Steve Mesngon and Sen. Teresita Santos have asked the new CHCC board members — David B. Rosario, Leticia Reyes and Laurie Ogumoro — to find ways to move the project forward.

CHCC said the project’s construction and completion have been put on hold for eight years now due to lack of funding and poor planning.

Currently, there are six patients from Rota that are receiving dialysis treatment on Saipan.

Sen. Sixto Igisomar of Saipan encouraged the new CHCC board members to try to improve the services at the hospital and address the people’s concerns.

“We have been receiving concerns from constituents and although we dialogue with agencies or departments on the issues, solutions take forever if they are non-responsive. Is it our job as legislators to stop what we are doing as legislators or quit and go to every department and agencies and do their jobs (i.e. execute their programs) for them as well? Most of the problems are small, if only everyone followed SOPs or the regulations and provided our citizens, customers, patients or complainants with the best customer service, a lot of these problems could be solved. If not, then the agencies or department should simply update the rules or regulations or inform us of any recommended policy change. As legislators, we are often accused of micromanagement, but really what else can we do if we can’t even question an entity or get a response from them?”