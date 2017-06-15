Bombers from Guam fly over South China Sea

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Two supersonic bombers from Andersen Air Force Base flew over the South China Sea on June 8, the U.S. Pacific Command announced over the weekend.

The U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, and temporarily on rotation in Guam, flew a 10-hour mission over the South China Sea, according to the U.S. Pacific Command. The two aircraft operated with the Navy’s guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett.

The joint training, organized under Pacific Command’s continuous bomber presence program, allows the Air Force and Navy to increase their ability to operate jointly, the command stated.

They tested their ability to execute joint tactics, while simultaneously strengthening their ability to seamlessly integrate their operations, according to the military press release.

B-1s were sent to Guam, for the first time in 10 years beginning last year, as replacements for the older B-52 bombers.