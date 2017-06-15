Serafin Ogo charged with sexual assault

A MAN employed by the Rota mayor’s office litter-control unit was arrested for sexually assaulting an 18-year-old female.

Serafin M. Ogo 34, appeared before Superior Court Teresa Kim-Tenorio on charges of sexual assault in the 2nd degree, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.

Judge Kim-Tenorio imposed a $25,000 bail on Ogo and appointed Public Defender Douglas Hartig as defense counsel after learning that Ogo receives a yearly salary of $15,500.

Assistant Attorney Heather Barcinas appeared for the government.

According to Rota police, on June 10, 2017, they received a call from a complainant requesting police assistance regarding a sexual assault complaint.

The victim told police that she was sexually assaulted by Ogo.

She said the incident happened on June 9, before midnight when Ogo sat next to her at a picnic table. She said she smelled a strong odor of alcohol emanating from Ogo’s exhaled breath.

According to the victim, the defendant rubbed her right inner thigh and when she attempted to move away he grabbed her.

When she got up from the table, Ogo approached her from behind and whispered to her “Don’t tell your mom.” The victim said Ogo then reached around her and grabbed her chest with his right hand.

She told police that she was afraid to say no or to stop Ogo.

She said when she was 17, sometime in May or June 2016, Ogo also touched her inappropriately without her consent.

Ogo’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 21 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 217 A.