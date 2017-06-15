House panel OKs anti-vandalism, CW ID measures

THE House Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations chaired by Rep. Ivan Blanco on Tuesday recommended the passage of House Bills 20-68 and 20-77 with amendments.

Introduced by Rep. BJ Attao, H.B. 20-68 will require workers on CW-1 permits to get a $50 CNMI ID while House Bill 20-77, which was introduced by Rep. Leepan Guerrero, will penalize vandals.





The committee amended H.B. 20-68 by including a provision that raised from $100 to $250 the penalty for employers who do not register their CWs.

The anti-vandalism measure was amended to include community service among the penalties.