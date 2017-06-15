Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateThu, 15 Jun 2017 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
3 NMI athletes drop bid for Oceania title

     

     

     

     

     

    Tuesday, June 13, 2017-10:53:46P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

House panel OKs anti-vandalism, CW ID measures

  • Print
14 Jun 2017
By Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa - cherrie@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

THE House Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations chaired by Rep. Ivan Blanco on Tuesday recommended the passage of House Bills 20-68 and 20-77 with amendments.

Introduced by Rep. BJ Attao, H.B. 20-68 will require workers on CW-1 permits to get a $50 CNMI ID while House Bill 20-77, which was introduced by Rep. Leepan Guerrero, will penalize vandals.

The House Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations meets on Tuesday. In photo are the committee chairman, Rep. Ivan Blanco, legal counsel John Cool, Rep. John Paul Sablan, Rep. Frank Aguon, legal counsel Joe Taijeron, House Minority Leader Edmund Villagomez, Rep. BJ Attao and Rep. Joe Itibus. Photo by Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa

The committee amended H.B. 20-68 by including a provision that raised from $100 to $250 the penalty for employers who do not register their CWs.

The anti-vandalism measure was amended to include community service among the penalties.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.