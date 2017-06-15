US court dismisses lawsuit of former Best Sunshine VP

DISTRICT Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona on Tuesday dismissed with prejudice the $75,000 civil lawsuit filed by Danny Ewing, a former vice president of table games, against Imperial Pacific (CNMI) LLC, operator of Best Sunshine Live Casino.

The judge issued the order after the parties reached a settlement agreement.

Ewing’s lawsuit alleged wrongful termination, wrongful failure to hire, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Ewing, who has 20 years of gaming experience, was terminated by Imperial Pacific/BSI on Aug. 1, 2016.

His lawyer was William M. Fitzgerald while attorney George Hasselback represented IPI/BSI.

Each party will bear their own costs and fees, including attorney’s fees, and the federal court will retain jurisdiction to enforce the settlement agreement.