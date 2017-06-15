Teen drowns in waters off Sugar Dock

A 15-year-old Korean boy drowned in the waters off Sugar Dock in Chalan Kanoa on Tuesday.

According to Derek Gersonde, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services spokesman, the boy went spearfishing with friends at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, and they were supposed to meet again at 2:30 p.m., but the victim did not show up.

His friends then called 911.

Gersonde said Department of Public Safety and DFEMS personnel later found the boy’s body floating outside the dock area.