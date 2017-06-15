PSS teachers to get pay hike

PUBLIC School System teachers will get a salary increase under the new compensation plan recently approved by the Board of Education, Education Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero said.

“We want to bring our employees’ salary up to the scale where it should have been many years ago. Both certified and non-certified personnel will be eligible to receive a salary that is part of the compensation plan that the board approved in April,” she said, adding that the increase will take effect in October.

In 2013, the board voted to approve a $7.25 hourly minimum wage for PSS employees. Deleon Guerrero said no one in PSS receives less than that rate.

She said they again adjusted the salary of their employees in 2016.

“In order for us to be competitive nationally, we need to continue to push our Legislature to recognize and support our PSS employees because recruitment is a challenge.”

Because of the improving economy, the CNMI government has been collecting more revenue over the past two years.

A former PSS human resources director, Deleon Guerrero said the adjustment in salary could be one of the reasons why the number of vacancies in teacher positions has declined.

“We closed the school year with 12 vacancies. We used to have 40, 50, 60 vacant positions, at one point we even had 78,” she said.

“It is important to review our compensation plan and continue to look at ways to improve it because our teachers and staff deserve more competitive wages.”

Aside from the salary adjustment, PSS also offered a $3,000 incentive to each teacher.

“A teacher receives $1,500 upon signing the contract and another $1,500 the following year. This incentive has always been there. I just want the board to renew it because it has expired. It expires every school year,” she said.

Currently, PSS has almost 500 teachers, and according to Deleon Guerrero, they never stop recruiting teachers because there is always a need for them.