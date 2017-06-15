Economic council, lawmakers discuss workforce issues

THE members of the Strategic Economic Development Council, which include local business executives, on Tuesday met with administration officials, lawmakers and former Rep. Tina Sablan of the office of U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan to discuss comprehensive legislation that will address CNMI workforce issues.

The members of the economic council are also behind the newly organized Northern Marianas Business Alliance Corp. whose primary objective is to lobby for CNMI issues in Washington, D.C.

Business alliance chairman Alex Sablan presented lawmakers with a draft of a bill which calls for an extension of the CW program beyond 2019, and an increase of the CW cap from 12,998 to 18,000.

These are also among the recommendations of the CNMI 902 team and the Obama White House that were endorsed by the Trump White House and submitted to the U.S. Congress.

According to the Torres administration, the goal of the meeting on Tuesday was for the primary stakeholders of the community to come together to talk about critical issues facing local businesses and the livelihood of the local people.





“We took some positive steps today that will build on the work that has already been done over the last two years,” the administration said. “Having members from the governor’s administration, the U.S. congressional office, the Legislature, and the private sector at the same meeting underscores the importance of seeking viable solutions that address our labor and economic needs.”

Rep. Edwin Propst said they also discussed “what we are doing in terms of our local workforce.”

Sen. Sixto Igisomar said they talked about workforce issues, the prevailing wage and the need for a planning agency, among other topics.

“It was just a general conversation — nothing official,” he added.

But he said he is “happy about the meeting — I like it because they are able to be transparent with the document [draft bill] and share it with us for a dialogue. Everybody in that room has important tasks, and so we should be able to put our input and feedback together so we can all agree on what needs to be done immediately.”