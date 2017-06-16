Chyanna Marie Camacho sentenced to prison in ice trafficking case

(Press Release) — Shawn N. Anderson, acting United States attorney for the Districts of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, announced that defendant Chyanna Marie Camacho, age 40 from Dededo, was sentenced in District Court to a 70-month term of imprisonment for attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The court also ordered three years of supervised release following imprisonment, 75 hours of community service, and a mandatory $100 assessment fee.

In addition, defendants convicted of a federal drug offense may no longer qualify for certain federal benefits.

On Aug. 11, 2016, Camacho pled guilty to an indictment charging her with attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 846 and 841(a)(1).

The investigation revealed that Camacho and other individuals agreed to use the mail system to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine on Guam.

On June 28, 2016, federal agents seized a U.S. Postal Service package that concealed over 78.7 grams of methamphetamine. Laboratory tests later determined that the drugs were 98 percent pure. The investigation further revealed that Camacho arranged to have the drugs sent to her in Guam from Bremerton, Washington.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Rosetta San Nicolas, assistant United States attorney for the District of Guam.