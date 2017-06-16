Docomo Pacific announces Atisa submarine cable system ready for service

TAMUNING, Guam (Press Release) — Docomo Pacific Inc. announced Wednesday that construction and end-to-end testing of the 183-mile Atisa submarine fiber optic cable system connecting Guam to the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands is complete and the system is ready for service.

The Atisa submarine cable (from the Chamorro word atisa meaning, “to illuminate; to accelerate”), which began with the signing of a supply contract in February 2016, was recently brought ashore and connected to the terrestrial fiber networks on Guam, Saipan, Tinian and Rota. The system will come online with an initial operating capacity of 200 Gigabits per second or Gbps of bandwidth. As presently designed, the total capacity of the Atisa system is 7.2 Terabits per second or Tbps.





Docomo Pacific will provide connectivity services to enterprise customers beginning today and is pleased to announce that we are already supplying our first enterprise partner, the Commonwealth Port Authority, which operates the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport, with a new high-speed internet connection. Atisa also connects the CNMI to Guam, where local businesses and government agencies can connect to other systems, extending the cable’s reach to the global internet.

Docomo Pacific selected Japan’s NEC Corporation, a global leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, to design and build the cable.

“It is our great honor that NEC has played a part of this significant achievement for the CNMI. I am so happy to share this special and exciting moment with our customers. Since NEC is located in the Asia-Pacific region, we can always provide hope that our partnership will be further enhanced, and that we will help develop the CNMI region together, toward deepened mutual understanding and the fulfillment of human potential,” said Toru Kawauchi, general manager of NEC Corporation’s submarine network division.

Docomo Pacific selected Ciena for its submarine GeoMesh solution, to deliver 100 Gbps wavelengths, and to facilitate new on-demand experiences for users. The Ciena solution can scale to support any communications requirements for the lifetime of the cable.

“While businesses and consumers may not always notice or be aware of submarine networks like Atisa, they will quickly see the benefits this important network will bring. With Ciena’s high-capacity GeoMesh solution, Docomo Pacific is making communications for the CNMI region more stable, more agile, and better able to support demand from exciting new services that will transform their way of life,” said Ian Clarke, Ciena’s vice president of Global Submarine Systems Ocean Specialists Inc. or OSI, a leading submarine fiber optic cable consulting firm, advised Docomo Pacific on Project Atisa and provided project management support.

“The Docomo Pacific team has worked with unwavering focus to bring the Atisa network into service. OSI is proud to have worked with them from day one across the full spectrum of business case, technical requirements and program management needs,” said Tony Mosley, OSI director of Asia-Pacific.

“We are excited to announce that our Atisa submarine cable system is ready for service. Atisa makes it possible to offer the people of the CNMI the same world-class products and services already available to our customers in Guam. We look forward to working with enterprise partners of all sizes in the CNMI and helping them to serve their customers faster and more effectively. We want to sincerely thank our associates, advisers, and suppliers who have worked tirelessly over the last year and half to make Atisa a reality. We would also like to thank the CNMI government agencies, community partners, and especially the people of Rota, Saipan and Tinian for welcoming this project and helping to bring it to completion. Atisa is a major investment in our families and community, and enables us to create ONE Marianas for everyone,” said Jonathan Kriegel, Docomo Pacific president and CEO.

Atisa is now the second undersea cable in the CNMI and the first new system in nearly 20 years. Docomo Pacific invested over $16 million for the cable itself, and an additional $9 million to modernize and expand its fixed and mobile networks in the CNMI.

Starting in August, Docomo Pacific’s award-winning mobile, cable television, online and home telephone services will become available to residential customers in the CNMI. The consumer launch of Atisa will bring about a total transformation of the communication and entertainment experience for CNMI residents.

Atisa offers expanded entertainment choices, faster Internet speeds and improved mobile coverage in the CNMI at the same prices offered to Docomo Pacific’s customers in Guam. Visit www.docomopacific.com for a complete list of services and prices.