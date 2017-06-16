DFEMS identifies drowning victim

THE 15-year-old boy who drowned in the waters off Sugar Dock on Tuesday was Andrew Kim, according to the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

Kim went spearfishing with his friends at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday and they were supposed to meet again at 2:30 p.m.

When he did not show up, his friends called 911.





Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Jason Tarkong said they launched the Zodiac 1 rescue boat and saw two fishermen in the water by the channel of Sugar Dock.

Tarkong said the two fishermen found the victim’s body in the water by the channel.

The victim was transported to the Commonwealth Health Center where he was pronounced dead by Dr. Jeremy Devey.

Last May, Andrew Kim finished middle school at Saipan Community School and was on the “B” Honor Roll.