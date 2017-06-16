Local Thespians ready for US competition

TWENTY-TWO students from the CNMI will be competing at the International Thespian Festival in Lincoln, Nebraska starting June 19.

On Tuesday night at the Visitors Center of American Memorial Park, the students showcased their talents.

Harold Easton, Thespians of the Western Pacific director, said the event gave the students a chance to practice before a live audience.

The program started with a monologue by Nina Lauren F. Valdisimo followed by a duet from Kassandra Myka Villegas and Deidre Mae Rosete.

Marianas High School’s Glee Club, Rhythm N’ Harmony, performed an intermission number which was followed by the screening of a five-minute film presented by Patricia Padiernos and Keandre Deseo.

Also performing on stage were Diedre Rosete, Ninan Valdisimo, Myka Villegas, Rinisa Torres, Eden Conner, Roland Balajadia, Joselle Reyes, James Reyes, Clarisse Torio, Grace Catalma, John Huevos, Jordan Ocaya, Miguel Aninon, Leonard Manuel, Charley Sablan, Erica Tubera and Malua Hosono.

“While the team is in Lincoln,” Easton said, “the members will be performing and presenting for evaluation and in competition a production number as part of the prestigious Chapter Select Showcase in the Howell Theater. They will participate at the Freestyle Theater and Festival Got Talent in the Johnny Carson Theater, and they will be part of the grand opening ceremony on the Lied Theater Main Stage.”

The students who will be competing are Rinisa Torres, Roland Balajadia, Eden Conner, James Reyes, Joselle Reyes, John Huevos, Jordan Ocaya, Malua Hosono, Deidre Rosete, Miguel Aninon, Myka Villegas, Leonard Manuel, Clarisse Torio, Charley Sablan, Grace Catalma, Erica Tubera, Julia Espino, Arianne Reyes, Patricia Padiernos, Keandre Deseo, John Lu and Nina Valdisimo.

Except for Valdisimo who is from Kagman High School, the rest are Marianas High School students.

Julia Espino, Arianne Reyes and John Lu will compete in the technical production category.

Arianne Reyes’s costume design is based on James Lapine’s musical comedy, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

“My design is based on my own perception of what the play should look like,” she said. “This is my second time competing in the costume design category at the national level. Last year, I had more than 12 callbacks and I competed in the individual event. Fortunately, I won. I didn’t expect much because I was competing with other people who had more experience with costume design, and I was new there. I did what I could and I ended with the highest rating which is a superior rating.”

Arianne Reyes has also been part of such theatrical productions as “10 Ways to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse” and “The Rehearsal.”

Julia Espino will be competing in the Theatre Marketing category this year. For her entry, she designed a poster and the tickets for the musical, “Into the Woods.”

Easton said the CNMI will participate in different categories including monologue, directing, group musical, scenic design, costume design, theater marketing and film, freestyle theater. They will also attend workshops and see other students perform.

He said the CNMI has been taking part in the competition for 14 years. “We have received superior ratings almost every year. The vast majority of our students receive superior ratings all the time — that’s the top rating.”