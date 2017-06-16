Calvo hopes Guam does better than Puerto Rico

HAGÅTÑA — Gov. Eddie Calvo underscored the need for the Decolonization Commission to drum up the campaign to educate voters about the yet-to-be scheduled self-determination plebiscite lest Guam yields a low turnout like Puerto Rico did.

“I’m glad to see Puerto Rico had a vote and we hope for that to happen on Guam,” Calvo said. “And when the time comes, I hope we have a better turnout.”

Puerto Rico voted Sunday to become America’s 51st state, in what was described as a flawed election boycotted by many.

Only 23 percent of registered Puerto Rican voters cast ballots. Initial results showed 97 percent were in favor of statehood. Parties who campaigned for independence or remaining a territory claimed the special election was rigged in favor of statehood.

“That was not a large percentage. It served as an important lesson; we learned from that,” said Calvo, chairman of the commission.

“Discussions on self-determination have a long history in Puerto Rico and there’s a lot we can learn from them”

It’s an education process and ultimately when the time comes for a vote, we’ll get better participation from the people of Guam,” he added.

The commission met on Tuesday to discuss updates on the education campaigns carried by the task forces on independence, statehood and free association.

Discussions on self-determination for Guam began in 1990s, but the plebiscite has been repeatedly impeded by questions about voter eligibility and the required percentage of eligible voters to be able to hold the vote.

Guam law identifies eligible voters as the “native inhabitants” who were residents of Guam before 1950s. The federal court, ruling on the lawsuit filed by Dave Davis, struck down the law as “unconstitutional.”

Calvo said he is awaiting updates from the Office on the Attorney General on a possible appeal of the court’s decision.

Decolonizing Guam was part of Calvo’s platform when he ran for governor. With his term ending next year, Calvo acknowledged he is not likely to see it happen during his term.

“I continue to work collaboratively with the commission and the community to advance this process,” said Calvo, a proponent of statehood.

Besides the litigation, hitting the percentage of registered voters required for the plebiscite to be put on the ballot poses a big challenge.

“I am concerned about the 70 percent threshold. Not only is it high but there is always the question ’70 percent of what?’” Calvo said.

As of May, there were 14,000 people who have signed up for the decolonization registry.

On Tuesday, Amanda Blas, executive director of the Commission on Decolonization, updated the commission members on the outcome of the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization’ Caribbean regional seminar in St. Vincent and the Grenadines late last month.

The seminar covered the status and progress of decolonization efforts in non-self-governing territories and other insular areas that are under the administrative power of larger countries such as the United States, France, and New Zealand.

Blas provided U.N. members with an update on Guam’s experience as a territory of the United States and on the island’s decolonization efforts during the seminar.

The U.S. signed the United Nations charter in 1945, acknowledging the right to self-determination. The U.S., however, has been inconsistent in supporting that right.

“In our quest for self-determination, we have followed the rules. Our efforts have been consistent with the U.N. Charter, our local laws, and the laws created for us by U.S. Congress; yet the voice of our people continues to get taken away, preventing us from deciding for ourselves the political future of our island,” Blas stated.

“In light of this, we are reaching out for support from not only the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization, but from the U.N. member states as well. We ask that you urge the U.S. to fulfill its responsibility and allow Guam to fully exercise its inalienable right to self-determination.”

Dr. Michael Bevacqua, a member of the Commission on Decolonization who participated in the seminar as an expert, spoke on the challenges Guam faces in determining its political future. “A process of decolonization that must follow the rules of the colonizer is not decolonization: it is an extension of colonization,” he said.