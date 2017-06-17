Korea, Japan marchers to join Liberation Day parade

SAIPAN Mayor David M. Apatang on Thursday said they are expecting marchers from Korea and Japan to join the Fourth of July parade.

He said some CNMI government agencies will participate in the march and float competition, adding that he has also asked various non-profit and ethnic community groups to take part in the festivities.

As of Thursday, the Liberation Committee had received three applications for the float parade.

The deadline for the submission of applications is June 19, Apatang said, adding that they will brief the parade participants about the rules and regulations as well as safety measures on June 28.

The application fee is $100.

The prizes for the float competition winners are $4,000 for first place; $3,000, second place; $2,000, third place; and $1,000 for fourth place.

During Thursday’s Liberation Committee meeting, the Saipan mayor’s field operations director Joann Aquino said they had received 15 applications from food vendors and four from inividuals to operate game booths.

The food vendors are Rose Cheap Cut BBQ which will offer Filipino dishes; JC Hot Food, Chamorro dishes; 22 Ram, which specializes in smoked meat; Wholly Smokes for burger lovers; Furusato, Japanese food; Fong’s Bakery, Italian food; and Yipin Restaurant, Chinese cuisine.

The other food vendors are Sierra Pearl Shakes, The Hutt, Fruittie Smoothie, Flores Ice Cream, Local Taste, and JFAR Corporation.

Liberation Committee chairman Matt Deleon Guerrero said the Northern Marianas Trades Institute will also offer delicious local food and delicacies.

He said NMTI will feature professional chefs assisted by the school’s culinary students during the food demonstrations.

“We have a great selection of local food providers with different food ideas and concepts,” he said, adding that the committee is also excited about presenting various entrepreneurs and their products.

Deleon Guerrero said they will launch an information campaign next week with a live interview with participants including the Royal Court candidates on Power 99 with James Nelson.