Guam homes raided

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Two men were arrested after members of the Guam Police Department’s Mandaña Drug Task Force, Criminal Investigation Division, Patrol and Domestic Assault Response Team executed three search warrants in Dededo on Wednesday afternoon.

The warrants were related to the June 11 robbery of a tourist from South Korea and her 8-year-old daughter.

Arrested were Jeremy Allen Evaristo, 26, of Dededo, and Xavier Anderson Tedtaotao, 39, of Santa Rita.

Police said the woman stopped her car near the entrance of Two Lovers Point on Sunday afternoon to take pictures, when a white sedan pulled up and a male individual got out. The suspect approached the woman and pointed a gun at her, telling her not to move as he went to her car and grabbed her backpack from the back seat.

The two suspects fled and police launched an investigation into the robbery.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement converged on two homes in Astumbo, Dededo, on Chalan Dogga. Officers could be seen going through a makeshift container home with canopies erected around it. Details of what they were searching for had not been released as of press time.

The two searches led to a third raid at a two-story apartment complex on Salisbury Street in Dededo. Officers, wearing gloves, were seen going through items in the trunk of an SUV.

The items included clothes, shoes, power tools and bags, and were laid out on the ground as officers went through each item.