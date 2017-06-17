Governor to discuss 60-day moratorium with feds

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres will meet with the secretaries of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Transportation to discuss the Commonwealth Ports Authority’s 60-day moratorium on all new flights into the commonwealth.

In an interview on Thursday, the governor said his administration is now making arrangements to meet with the officials in Washington, D.C. soon.

The moratorium was announced by CPA on Tuesday, but it still requires the approval of DOT.

It was the governor who asked CPA to suspend all new flights into the CNMI so the government can assess the issues Saipan is facing right now in terms of tourist influx.

“We have various issues on hand and we are looking at the ability of our hotels to accommodate tourists. And there’s also our current issues with labor and immigration — more airlines also want to come in,” Torres said.

“As the governor, I would like nothing more than to increase the number of tourists, but at the same time we have to make sure that all our issues are addressed properly.”

He said 60 days “should give us a reasonable time to develop a solid plan to resolve all our issues.”

According to the governor, airlines that are already providing flights to and from the CNMI companies will not be affected by the moratorium.