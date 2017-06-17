Court denies motion to disqualify AG in lawsuit against Finance

SUPERIOR Court Presiding Judge Robert Naraja on Thursday denied Department of Finance Secretary Larrisa Larson’s motion to disqualify Attorney General Edward Manibusan in the lawsuit over the government pay-hike law.

Larson is represented by attorneys Kimberly King-Hinds and Matthew Gregory while the civil division chief, Christopher Timmons, represented the AG.

The court was confronted with the question of whether AG Manibusan and/or the Office of the AG should be disqualified from this matter pursuant to the Model Rules of Professional Conduct or MRPC.

According to the judge, Larson’s motion to disqualify AG Manibusan presents the court with a number of overlapping questions: (a) whether the MRPC bars Manibusan from being a party to an action where the opposing party heads a governmental agency which has and continues to receive legal advice from the Office of the AG; (b) whether its representation of Larson is such that the conflict should be automatically imputed onto Timmons as well as all the other attorneys that work for the Office of the AG; and (c) whether it has established adequate screening procedures, which protect client confidences.

Larson said Manibusan should not be allowed as a party in the lawsuit because Larson as Finance secretary is a current client of the Office of the AG, which is under the direction of the AG.

Larson argued that Rule 1.7 prohibits her counsel, Manibusan, from undertaking an action, which is directly adverse to her.

But Manibusan said Larson misinterprets the application of the MRPC to the attorney general.

Judge Naraja stated that the correct rule is that if the attorney general is a party to a dispute, in exercise of his constitutional and/or statutory authority, where he is also required to provide counsel to the opposing party, such as a government agency, then he must appoint independent counsel to represent the opposing party.

Judge Naraja noted that the AG’s broad constitutional and statutory authority as the chief legal officer “inherently comes into conflict at times; this case is a prime example.”

On the one hand, he said, the AG has a constitutional duty to provide legal advice to Larson; on the other, he is empowered to prosecute violations of commonwealth law.

Timmons said the AG is seeking to enjoin violations of the CNMI Constitution by ensuring that the Finance secretary does not pay out allegedly impermissible pay raises.

In his order, Judge Naraja said applying the MRPC mechanically would unduly constrain the AG because he would practically be unable to prosecute violations of commonwealth law.

“AG Manibusan proactively notified Larson about the suit and the conflict and indicated that Larson could seek out private counsel to represent the interests of her office. Moreover, AG Manibusan appointed independent counsel to represent…Larson in this case so as to ensure that…Larson was and is ethically represented by loyal counsel,” the judge said.

Larson’s argument that Manibusan cannot be a party to the lawsuit, due to MRPC, failed because the AG proactively appointed independent counsel to represent Larson, which comports with the spirit and purpose of MRPC, the judge said.

As for the imputation of conflicts to all Office of the AG attorneys, the judge said Larson applies the MRPC incorrectly because a Rule 1.7 conflict is not imputed on a government attorney in the same way as in private practice.

The screening procedures instituted by government attorneys, a so-called “conflict wall,” helps to demonstrate compliance with the MRPC’s requirement that government agencies receive independent and loyal representation, the judge added.

He said the publically available Office of the AG manual details the screening procedures employed to ensure compliance with MRPC.

He said the court is satisfied that not only does the Office of the AG have an adequate screening procedure in place — there has also been substantial compliance with the policy.

“The Office of the AG appears to have taken its duty to put in place a conflict wall seriously. Disqualification…would be inappropriate because it has diligently labored to preserve client confidences,” Judge Naraja said.

He said barring the AG from even being a party to a suit against Larson, a government client, is inappropriate because the AG appointed independent counsel, which alleviates the conflict-of-interest concern.

Also, he said, Timmons should not be disqualified because he has not been exposed to confidential information, and the Office AG has a conflict wall in place which ensures that Larson’s confidences are protected.

The judge said it appears that AG Manibusan and his office have struck an adequate balance between the MRPC and the CNMI Constitution’s mandate.

But the court, he added, reserves the right to revisit this issue should circumstances change and/or if new information should come to light.