‘I don’t know why people would burglarize a school’

SAIPAN Southern High School was burglarized and lost about $2,000 worth of school equipment and materials.

Newly installed SSHS principal Vincent Dela Cruz said he does not know why people would burglarize the school.

“They are depriving students of essential equipment and materials,” he added.

In a statement, Crime Stoppers said it is seeking the public’s help in connection with a burglary and theft that occurred at SSHS in Koblerville.

On Monday, June 12, 2017, at 11:06 a.m., police responded to SSHS and learned that the new stage area storeroom had been broken into and school equipment stolen.

An eyewitness first recovered microphones outside the school fence leading employees to check the stage storage area. They found the stage door knob damaged and school equipment stolen.

The stolen items include:

Two 20 x 20 foot tarps labeled “Donated by Class of 2007.” ($125 each)

Two new water dispensers ($400 each)

One “Lifetime” table and chairs ($250 total)

A “Unirex” portable speaker ($300).

A “Stihl” Skill saw ($300).

The Department of Public Safety and Crime Stoppers need your help. Please contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272 should you want to remain anonymous or use our website at www.nmicrimestoppers.net/. Crime stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest. It pays to call.