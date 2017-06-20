NMI fire chief Norita selected as fellow of inaugural US leadership program

FAIRFAX, Va. (Press Release) — The International Association of Fire Chiefs has announced the participants accepted into the inaugural year of the IAFC Diversity Executive Leadership Program.

iDELP is a new program developed by the IAFC to bring together a group of current and future leaders to foster a diverse and inclusive leadership and workforce. The program aims to provide them with the tools necessary to become national leaders in the fire and emergency service and the IAFC.

The fellows will meet for the first time next month at Fire-Rescue International in Charlotte, N.C. for a two-day session. The group plans to meet two to three times in person throughout the program. In between the in-person meetings, the group will communicate via KnowledgeNet, the IAFC’s online community.

Throughout the course, the fellows will hear from experienced leaders at the IAFC and explore avenues in which they can become leaders on the national stage and assist others to do the same.

Accepted into the 2017-2019 program are:

Deputy Chief Geo Blackshire, Palo Alto (Calif.) Fire Department

Battalion Chief Debbie Carpenter, Carrollton (Tex.) Fire Rescue

Assistant Fire Chief Joe Dixon, Howard County (Md.) Fire & Rescue

Battalion Chief Oscar Espinosa, Graham (Wash.) Fire & Rescue

Fire Chief Virgil Fernandez, City of Miami Beach (Fla.) Fire Department

Fire Chief Darnell Fullum, DeKalb County (Ga.) Fire Rescue

Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal Shawn Hanson, Greater Naples (Fla.) Fire Rescue District

Battalion Chief Radcliffe McKenzie, Central Pierce (Wash.) Fire & Rescue

Battalion Chief Shirese Moore, Winston-Salem (N.C.) Fire Department

Health and Safety Chief Officer R. Carlos Nava, Santa Fe (N.M.) Fire Department

Commissioner Claudio Norita, Northern Mariana Islands Dept. of Fire and EMS

Deputy Fire Chief Deryn Rizzi, Vaughan (Ontario) Fire & Rescue Service

Deputy Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz, Perrysburg (Ohio) Fire Division

Paramedic Field Chief Deborah Sommer, Chicago (Ill.) Fire Department

Deputy Chief Laurie VandeSchoot, Calgary (Alberta) Fire Department

According IAFC President and Chairman of the Board John Sinclair, who initiated the program, the group will focus on challenges that fire-service leaders are facing related to inclusiveness and diversity at the department level and the impact those challenges are having on the entire fire and emergency service.

“Our goal is to offer these current and future leaders a forum to learn from each other, explore and develop solutions to current and emerging challenges and share those ideas and solutions with the IAFC community. Further, we aim for this select group of individuals to grow and enhance as leaders and ambassadors of the IAFC.”