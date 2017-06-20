Lawmaker says CHCC CEO can’t have the same powers as the board

SENATOR Teresita Santos, chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare, said the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer cannot have the same powers as those given to the governing board.

In an interview, Santos said she and other committee members will discuss the proposed amendments that CHCC CEO Esther Muna has recommended for insertion in Senate Bill 20-29.

The Senate last week conducted a public hearing on the bill which was introduced by Sen. Sixto Igisomar.

The bill aims to clarify and strengthen the structure and organization of CHCC as mandated in Public Law 19-78 which established the CHCC board of trustees.

Muna said they support Senate Bill 20-29 but, she added, it needs to be improved to clarify the functions of the CEO and the governing board.

However, Senator Santos said one of Muna’s proposed amendments is not possible.

“Since when can you provide the same authority or the same power of the board of trustees to the CEO? The CEO, like the executive director, executes policy and serves at the pleasure of the board while the board is the policy maker. That’s the distinction and difference, and if she is proposing being on an equal footing with the board, I don’t think that will happen as that is not the intent of Public Law 19-78. If that’s the main objective, then we should not have established a board of trustees for CHCC. Forget about the board and just let the CEO run the hospital. But the intent of the law is to establish a board that will run the hospital,” Santos said.

She said among the duties of the board is to address the many issues at the hospital, among them its financial capability and the qualifications of the physicians it hires.

“I want the board to find out why there are a lot of misdiagnoses at the hospital and wrong medications given. Are we really hiring capable and qualified doctors?” the senator said.

Muna, for her part, told Santos in a letter: “It’s important to remember that CHCC is not just a hospital but also includes public health services, behavioral health services and primary care clinics on Saipan, Tinian and Rota. It is unique among U.S. healthcare organizations, and the operations of the CHCC are not straightforward. We believe S.B. 20-29 takes necessary steps to improve the accountability of the organization while also clearly defining the function of the board and ensuring compliance with governance requirements of the [U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services]. While we are supportive of the bill, we do have some recommendations for improvement by updating the CHCC’s organizational structure…, allowing flexibility to use interim fees, increasing the number of appointed board members to include patient representation on the board, and establishing a plan for default decision-making should board seats became vacant.”

The board members are against S.B. 20-29, saying they were just appointed and have not started working yet.

The board members say they should be given the chance to work and address concerns before lawmakers amend P.L. 19-78.