Governor wants US high court to revisit John Davis case

GOVERNOR Ralph D.LG. Torres and the Commonwealth Election Commission, with the support of the Northern Marianas Descent Corp., have filed a petition for certiorari asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision of the Ninth Circuit in the John H. Davis Jr. case, which allowed U.S. citizens who are not of Northern Marianas descent to vote on Article 12 matters.

In a meeting held Thursday, June 15, at the Carolinian Utt in Garapan, attorney Jed Horey said the petition raised three arguments that would warrant the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit the case:

• The Ninth Circuit’s decision violated a fundamental principle of constitutional law that a state law will not be struck down as “racial” discriminatory in the absence of a showing of racially discriminatory motivation and intent.

• The Ninth Circuit refused to extend to the CNMI a constitutional principle that land and voting restrictions of this kind at issue in this case are “political rather than racial in nature” when employed by American Indian tribes. Treating such classifications as “racial” in outlying U.S. jurisdictions such as the CNMI will prevent the U.S. from fulfilling its international obligations to promote the self-determination of the peoples of those jurisdictions and efforts by those peoples to achieve or exercise self-determination.

• The Ninth Circuit used the U.S. Supreme Court’s traditional definition of “race” as meaning “ethnicity” and “ancestry.” This case highlights the inadequacy of that broad and vague definition, and demonstrates the need for the U.S. Supreme Court to create a clearer and more limited one.

John Gonzales Bolis, NMDC president, said the petition was filed on May 29.

“Article 12 is the most popular provision in the Constitution of the Northern Mariana Islands that we adopted on our own,” he said. “In a nutshell, Article 12 says that only people of Northern Marianas descent should own land here in the NMI. Anybody else can rent or lease. This definition was subsequently agreed to and mutually approved by negotiating partners — the NMI and the United States — back in 1974.”

He said the issue is allowing non-NMDs to vote on Article 12 which is about land.

“How can you allow somebody who doesn’t own interest or doesn’t have ownership to land to have that power to vote on land ownership? It’s common sense that we [NMDs] can be outvoted,” he said, adding that the case is significant to the livelihood and survival of NMDs.

If the U.S. Supreme Court does not take the case, Gonzales said they will have to live with the fact that non-NMDs can vote on Article 12 and NMD matters.

“The most powerful tool is public education and awareness of the issues,” he said, adding that they will hold public meetings from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the following dates to discuss the issue:

June 19 – Koblerville Youth Center

June 20 – San Antonio Youth Center

June 21 – Chalan Kanoa Youth Center

June 22 – Tanapag Youth Center

June 23 – Kagman Community Center

In March 2017, the Ninth Circuit denied the Northern Marianas Descent Corp.’s bid to intervene in a case.

In Dec. 2016, the Ninth Circuit affirmed District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona’s decision in May 2014 that “Northern Marianas descent” — as defined in Section 4 of Article 12 of the CNMI Constitution — is a racial classification. Under federal law, she added, it may not serve as the basis for preventing otherwise qualified voters from voting on proposed amendments to Article 12.

It was retired educator John H. Davis Jr. who filed the lawsuit to stop the Commonwealth Election Commission from denying U.S. citizens who are not of Northern Marianas descent the right to vote on any issue regarding Article 12.