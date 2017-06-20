Officers in police brutality case still in ‘limbo’

THE police officers who were video-taped beating a car-chase suspect in Dec. 2016 are still in limbo, according to Department of Public Safety commissioner Robert A. Guerrero.

He said the Attorney General’s Office is still investigating the incident involving the two police officers.

“We’re still waiting for an update from them,” said Guerrero, referring to the AG’s office. “I cannot keep the police officers in limbo.”

Guerrero said the officers were not suspended but are currently performing administrative duties.

“They are not going out to do patrols,” said Guerrero who again declined to reveal the officers’ names.

“It’s actually a criminal investigation and not only an internal investigation. It’s a joint investigation.”

The initial investigation report was forwarded to the AG’s office. “Like everybody else, I am still waiting to see what will happen,” Guerrero added.

On Dec. 9, 2016, police attempted to stop a white Toyota Yaris driven by Vincent San Nicolas Norita. However,Norita continued to travel, refusing to stop, ignoring traffic signs and signals, sometimes reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

The high-speed car pursuit ended when the Toyota crashed and overturned in Koblerville. Video footage posted on social media showed at least two police officers, using what appeared to be batons, repeatedly hitting two individuals — believed to be Norita and his passenger, Joe Ada — while they lay on the ground near the overturned sedan.

On May 1, 2017, Norita, 32, pled guilty to 18 traffic offenses that included speeding, reckless driving, fleeing a police officer, theft of vehicle, and tampering with a vehicle.

Norita was sentenced by the Superior Court to serve nine years of imprisonment to be served day for day without probation.