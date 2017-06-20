New Koban opens in CK

A NEW police substation or Koban was officially opened on Friday in Chalan Kanoa to bring Department of Public Safety officers closer to the community.

Cutting the ceremonial ribbon were Gov. Ralph Torres, Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog, Saipan Mayor David Apatang, DPS Commissioner Robert A. Guerrero, Speaker Ralph Demapan, Rep. John Paul Sablan, Shelane Borja, special assistant for the Youth Affairs Office, and other officials.

The Koban is located at the CK Youth Center.

Click to enlarge

“In collaboration with Youth Affairs and Karidat we were successful in identifying this location for the Koban,” DPS Commissioner Guerrero said.

The substation will be manned by police officers 24 hours a day, he added.

“The governor’s objective is to bring policing back to the community especially with the growing economy. This is one of the examples of that.”

Guerrero said they plan to open additional substations in San Roque, Koblerville and Dandan.

“These are all contingent on personnel,” he added. “Right now we don’t have an exact number of personnel that will be stationed here [in CK], but officers will be stationed here, and people can file complaints.”

He said bike patrols will also patrol villages, but for Dandan, patrol vehicles may be used because the area is larger.

Governor Torres said the Koban will give some protection and safety to community members as he congratulated the people of Precinct 2 for having House members who made the substation possible, referring to Speaker Ralph Demapan and Rep. John Paul Sablan.

Elaine Cabrera, speaking on behalf of Lauri Ogumoro of Karidat, said: “To revitalize the manhoben center, and keep it open for the youth of the area and the rest of the community, the presence of DPS will give peace of mind to the residents.”

She added, “Having the Koban here with the youth center is innovative.”

Shelane Borja of the Youth Affairs Office thanked DPS for the partnership.

“The youth will feel safer,” she added.

With the economy improving, Speaker Demapan said there will be funding for the continued existence of the Koban in the area, and the opening of other police substations.

He encouraged residents and businesses in the area to be more involved in making sure Chalan Kanoa will be a model village.

He said if residents see or are aware of any criminal activity in the village, they should share the information with the police.