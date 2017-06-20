PHI contract to expire on Aug. 14; CHCC to run own outpatient pharmacy

PHI’s contract with the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. will end on Aug. 14 when CHCC will begin running its own outpatient pharmacy.

“We gave them a proposal,” CHCC chief executive officer Esther Muna said, referring to PHI. “They gave us a proposal. Then we gave them a counter-proposal and they refused it.”

She said the only thing they accepted was an extension of the contract for three months which will expire on Aug. 14.

She declined to discuss the terms of the proposal and counter-proposal.

PHI has been running the outpatient pharmacy at the hospital for 15 years, but Muna said they can run their own pharmacy with or without 340B approval, referring to the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program which “enables covered entities to stretch scarce federal resources as far as possible, reaching more eligible patients and providing more comprehensive services.”

Under the program, “manufacturers participating in Medicaid agree to provide outpatient drugs to covered entities at significantly reduced prices.”

Muna said once PHI leaves the hospital building, “our intention is to take over right away — that is our plan. The 340B is just a component of our outpatient pharmacy. Patients who are discharged or who have been seen in our clinic will have access to 340B medicines.”

She said they are capable of offering low-cost medications because CHCC, as a government entity, has access to low-priced medicines.

“340B has the lowest priced medicines, but we also have other options. Even if we don’t get our [340B] application approved in time, the operation can still move because we still have better pricing in regard to drugs.”

Muna said they may get 340B eligibility at the end of September.

And even if PHI moves out of the hospital building, she said “people patronizing PHI will continue to patronize it because it is likely that a patient who is getting his medicine there, will still go to PHI for medicine because it already has the patient’s prescription records. So the reality is they can still go to PHI. Their business will continue to run after the contract with CHCC is over. There are also other outpatient services out there.”

Muna believes CHCC can still be eligible for the 340B program even if they have no contracting pharmacy.

“We can still give a contract to others but we have to be very careful because the 340B program has very strict compliance regulations, and compliance is a must,” she said.

“The whole purpose of having this medication priced low is to give it to people who need it and not make money out of it. We cannot risk losing the program because somebody messed up.”

Once it’s running its own outpatient pharmacy, Muna said the hospital can save in terms of equipment, utilities and manpower.

“We see the problem every day. Patients are discharged from the hospital, and when they go to the pharmacy they can’t get their medications because they don’t have the money.”

She added, “If I could give a patient $100 worth of medicine for a month, I might prevent the patient’s readmission to the hospital. In effect, I am saving $12,000 to $20,000 a month because I don’t have to provide patient care for them, pay nurses’ overtime, or turn on specific equipment to make sure they are being properly treated. I don’t have increased utility costs. Not only do I save on pharmaceuticals, I save on resources, including human resources. We could also save a patient.”

Variety tried but failed to get a comment from PHI.