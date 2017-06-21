Bernard J. Mendoza sentenced to prison in ice-trafficking case

(Press Release) — Shawn N. Anderson, acting United States attorney for the Districts of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, announced that defendant Bernard J. Mendoza, age 33, from Yigo, was sentenced Monday in District Court to a 37-month term of imprisonment for attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The court also ordered him to undergo three years of supervised release following imprisonment, in addition to a mandatory $100 assessment fee. Federal law provides that defendants convicted of a federal drug offense may no longer qualify for certain federal benefits.

On Sept. 19, 2016, Mendoza entered a guilty plea to an indictment that charged attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 846 and 841(a)(1). The investigation revealed that Mendoza had over 56 grams of methamphetamine and 56 grams of marijuana shipped by FedEx to his place of employment in Guam from the state of Colorado. Forensic examination revealed that the methamphetamine was 98 percent pure.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations and the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency. The case was prosecuted by Rosetta San Nicolas, an assistant United States attorney for the District of Guam.