CUC says water in 7 villages unsafe

COMMONWEALTH Utilities Corp. water in seven villages on Saipan is unsafe for use at this time, a CUC health advisory said.

In a press statement on Monday, CUC Executive Director Gary P. Camacho said they have detected levels of perflourooctane sulfonate or PFOS in a limited area of their drinking water system.

The affected areas are Chalan Laulau, Iliying, Chalan Kiya, As Terlaje, Kanat Tabla, Fina Sisu and parts of As Lito.

“Consumers should not drink tap water, cook with tap water, or make ice for consumption with tap water,” Camacho said.

PFOS is a human made substance historically used in firefighting foams at airports as well as in some commercial goods, CUC said.

Camacho said the detected levels of PFOS exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency Health Advisory level of 70 parts per trillion.

He said CUC is advising consumers in the affected villages to avoid ingesting the water at this time and until the concentration of PFOS registers below the health advisory level.

On May 12, he said CUC collected water samples from Isley Booster Station 1 near the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport to monitor the concentration levels of PFOS entering the water supply.

The station receives water from wells near the airport that serve the affected area, he added.

Analysis of the water samples on June 5 indicated that the concentration of PFOS was 120 parts per trillion which exceeded the health advisory limit of 7 parts per trillion.

Camacho said to reduce the concentration of PFOS they will remove two wells with elevated level of PFOS from service, and return to service four wells with no detectable levels of PFOS.

He said CUC will test the current concentration of PFOS in all the wells presently supplying water to the villages affected by the health advisory.

They will also continue to monitor contaminants at sources surrounding the affected area, he added.

“CUC will report to [the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality] and the community the results of all further testing,” he said.

For more information, call the CUC customer call center at 664-4282.