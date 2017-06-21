Court orders arrest of Melissa Bauleong

ANOTHER bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Melissa Bauleong, a former Office of the Public Auditor investigator, for failing to appear for a court review hearing in connection with a civil lawsuit filed against her over an unpaid debt.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho issued the bench warrant on Friday, and ordered police officers to arrest Bauleong and bring her before the court.

The judge said Bauleong may only be released from custody upon posting a cash bail of $400, but she must also appear in court at 9 a.m. on the next business day.

She did not appear in court on Monday.

Wells Fargo financial Saipan Inc. sued her in 2011 for not paying her $3,742 debt plus interest, according to court documents.

During a court hearing on March 29, 2017, Bauleong appeared in custody but was released by Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio after the defendant promised that she would make biweekly payments of $80 beginning April 14, 2017 to the office of attorney Michael Evangelista, the counsel for Wells Fargo and United Pacific Collection.

The judge also ordered Bauleong to return to court for a review hearing on June 13, 2017.

According to Judge Camacho on Friday, the defendant is in contempt of the court order.