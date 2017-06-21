Jerry Sammy arrested for impersonating police officer

JERRY Joseph Sammy, 25, was arrested for impersonating a police officer in Garapan.

Sammy appeared in court in the custody of the Department of Corrections for a bail hearing on Monday. He was charged with impersonating an officer and disturbing the peace. His cash bail was set at $1,000 by Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho

Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government while Assistant Public Defender Jamal Sahlas was appointed by the court to serve as Sammy’s counsel.

The court set the preliminary hearing for June 26 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 217A.

According to police, on June 16, a “female Asian” called the Department of Public Safety central office and reported that an individual driving a blue Lancer had identified himself as a police officer.

The victim told police that she had parked her vehicle near a hotel and was waiting for her friends.

When her friends arrived and got into her car, she saw the driver of a blue sedan get out of his car and approach them.

According to the victim, the defendant asked them what they were doing in the area. She asked him if there was a problem.

The defendant, in a loud voice, said he was a police officer and told her to open her door.

The victim said the defendant managed to open the passenger door, and it seemed that he was going to take her friends’ wallets so she picked up her phone to call 911.

The defendant then quickly returned to his car and sped off.

The victim told police that she was frightened by the defendant who, she added, looked like he was drunk.

When officers later pulled the defendant’s car over on Beach Road in Garapan, Sammy told them, “We cannot have the prostitutes driving around.”

He was arrested and brought to the Department of Corrections where he was booked and detained.