Wed, 21 Jun 2017

    Monday, June 19, 2017-11:46:42P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Joselito Sioco arrested for ice trafficking

20 Jun 2017
By Bryan Manabat - bryan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

JOSELITO Pineda Sioco, 48, also known as Jojo, was arrested by the CNMI Drug EnforcementTask Force for selling 1.6 grams worth of methamphetamine or ice worth $340 to a cooperating source in two separate occasions.

Joselito Pineda Sioco
Sioco was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, and his bail was set at $100,000 by Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho.

Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government during Monday’s bail hearing while the Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent Sioco.

His next court appearance was set for June 28, 2017 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 217A.

According to police, Sioco sold ice at his barracks in Garapan.

During two controlled “buy-walk” operations, police said Sioco sold ice to a cooperating source.

The first “buy-walk” happened was on April 4, 2017 with the cooperating source buying $170 worth of ice from Sioco.

The second “buy-walk” happened on April 5, 2017 with Sioco again selling $170 worth of ice to a cooperating source.

Sioco was arrested on June 16, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. in Garapan.

