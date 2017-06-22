Guam mayors propose user fees for village facilities

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Mayors are proposing a set of new fees for the use of recreational and sports facilities in their jurisdictions.

In a June 6 letter to Speaker Benjamin Cruz, Executive Director Angel Sablan of the Mayors Council of Guam requested, on behalf of the members of the council, the Administrative Adjudication Act process for the proposed fees.

The draft user-fee schedule proposes different sets of charges for recreational and sports facilities. The proposed daytime-use fee for a gym will be $100, while night-use fees could range from $200 to $600. The same fees would apply to events that are not sports related.

As proposed, users of the senior citizen centers would be charged anywhere from $100 to $300. User fees for outdoor basketball courts range from $50 to $200.