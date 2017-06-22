Rota senator sues siblings over Capital Hill property

ROTA Sen. Paul A. Manglona, in his private capacity, has filed a complaint for quiet title and slander of title in Superior Court.

Manglona, through attorney Jennifer Dockter, is suing his sister Priscilla M. Torres, his brother Thomas A. Manglona, and the estate of his mother, Bernadita A. Manglona, over a land dispute.

The senator is also suing his siblings in their personal capacities for slander of title, and included as co-defendants unknown persons claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the 4,181-square meter property which is located on Capital Hill, Saipan.

The senator asked the Superior Court to declare him the fee simple owner of the property and that neither the estate of Bernadita Manglona, Torres, or Thomas Manglona had any legal rights or claims to it.

He said because of his siblings’ “illegal publication and filing of a fake May 5 notice,” he was forced to hire an attorney and file the lawsuit. For that, he is also asking the court for special damages.

According to his complaint, by virtue of a deed of gift on July 11, 1985, he is the fee simple owner of the lot and remains the sole and rightful fee simple owner of the lot.

On Aug 4, 2016, however, the estate of Bernadita A. Manglona, through co-administrators Priscilla M. Torres and Thomas A. Manglona caused a letter to be filed with the Commonwealth Recorder’s office.

In the letter, the estate, Torres and Thomas Manglona claimed to be the owner of the disputed lot.

On April 27, 2017, Senator Manglona executed an agreement to lease the property for a term of 55 years to American CM real Estate Development.

On May 4, 2017, American CM Real Estate Development entered into an assignment lease with a third party and recorded the document at the Commonwealth Recorder’s office.

But on May 5, 2016, Torres and Thomas Manglona caused a “notice fee title ownership” document to be filed and recorded at the recorder’s office, and claimed to be the fee simple owners of the disputed property.

The senator’s siblings claimed ownership of the disputed lot pursuant to the deed of gift executed by their father, the late Prudencio T. Manglona, and filed with the recorder’s office on Saipan and Rota.

In a statement published by the Tribune on Monday, Torres and Thomas Manglona said: “We are disappointed that Senator Paul has chosen to file a lawsuit over what we consider to be family property. Paul’s claims are meritless, and we deny any allegation of wrongdoing. We have confidence in the judicial process, and will prevail.”