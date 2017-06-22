Local chefs create unique dishes for Liberation Festivities

(Press Release) — This Saturday, get ready to sample one of a kind dishes created by the islands’ professional chefs and assisted by culinary art students from the Northern Marianas Trade Institute for the first time ever from June 24th to July 4th at the 2017 CNMI Liberation Day Festivities.

Sponsored by NMTI, the Chef’s Booth features an opportunity for local professional chefs to share their creations each night at the 2017 CNMI Liberation Day Carnival Grounds at Garapan Fishing Base.





The Chef’s Booth has three purposes: to highlight the talent and expertise of local chefs, to provide an opportunity for young local chefs in NMTI’s culinary program to assist professionals at a live event, and to raise funds for NMTI’s culinary program.

The Chef’s Booth will feature eleven different chefs for the eleven days of the festivities. Each one will be making a dish of their choosing and will be assisted by NMTI graduates and students. Since it is a fundraiser, each dish will be $7 and will serve the first 150-200 customers, with proceeds to be donated to NMTI’s culinary program.

“We are excited about this creative addition to our Liberation Day Festivities and invite everyone to come and support our local chefs as they share their wonderful recipes with us all and help our culinary students at the same time,” said 2017 CNMI Liberation Day Committee Chair Matt Deleon Guerrero.

The title sponsors directly assisting the Chef’s Booth are Joeten Enterprises and Triple J Enterprises.

The chefs in order of appearance are:

June 24th-Sam Sablan: Chicken and Beef Liver Pate with Savory Mango and Cherry Tomatoes Compote

June 25th-Sunday Roland Auer: Imperial Burger “Charcoal” Jalapeno, Gruyere Cheese, BBQ Ketchup

June 26th Monday-Sonnie Sablan: Deconstructed Mango Cheese Cake

June 27th Tuesday-Thomas Kluckner: St. Louise Spareribs “Ron Sweet & Spicy,” Sambal, Horseradish Cream

June 28th Wednesday-Vinson Leon Guerrero: Shrimp & SBC Beer Cheese with Chicharron Gremolota

June 29th Thursday-Frederic Despres: Choux Pastry, Pastry Cream, Banana & Passion Fruit

June 30th Friday-Ed Hofschneider: Bulgogi Beef Tacos with Topped with kimchi coco slaw and finished with a gochujang aioli

July 1st Saturday-Peter Wiedner: Snapper “Unaga Ceviche,” Papaya, Thai Basil, Chili, Scallion, Cilantro, Lime, Tangerine

July 2nd Sunday-Inas Hocog: Katsu Mole Your Mouf Sandwich

July 3rd Monday-Chin Fatt Foo: Crispy Golden Prawn, Spiced Yellow Chinese Mustard, Mango Salsa

July 4th Tuesday-Samson Tan: Shortribs BBQ “Original Spicy Bulgogi Sauce” with Papaya Coco.

For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/CNMILIBDAY or email nmiliberation@gmail.com.