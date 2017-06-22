Report: Imperial Pacific raising $5.9M for Saipan casino

SAIPAN casino investor Imperial Pacific International is trying to raise $5.9 million from convertible bonds to fund phase one of its casino project and provide “the general working capital of the group,” according to a report posted online by GGRAsia, a website and newsletter about the Asian casino industry.

In its filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday, Imperial Pacific said the convertible bonds will offer 4 percent interest per year, payable semi-annually on June 30 and Dec. 31. The maturity date of the bonds will be the second anniversary of the date of issue.

Imperial Pacific is operating a temporary casino facility, Best Sunshine Live, which GGRAsia said is catering particularly to credit-based VIP play.

Imperial Pacific Resort’s hotel-casino in Garapan is still under construction.

Some of the managers of its contractors and subcontractors have been charged with harboring illegal aliens and were also ordered to pay fines by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Several of their workers have staged protests over unpaid wages.

In May, the Commonwealth Casino Commission said Imperial Pacific can open the casino portion of its hotel project provided the investor complies with certain conditions.