MVA to sponsor TripAdvisor workshop for hotels

MEMBERS of the Marianas Visitors Authority, including hotels and restaurants, will participate in a workshop with TripAdvisor to help them manage their online reputation, MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion said.

“This is a great incentive for them [tourism-related businesses] to get onboard,” he added.

According to Wikipedia, TripAdvisor Inc. is an American travel website company providing reviews of travel-related content and interactive travel forums.

Concepcion said MVA wants the local tourism industry, particularly the Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands, to see to it that businesses that cater to tourism will be part of TripAdvisor.

Right now, eight hotels in the CNMI are actively monitoring their presence on TripAdvisor, he added.

“We want to attract tourists, especially those who like beach resorts,” Concepcion said, adding that online advertising will help CNMI hotels and tourism-related businesses compete with other destinations.

Many tourist destinations around the world have online advertisements, but the activities and attractions in the CNMI are not at that level yet, he said.

“We need to bring them to a world-class level to attract people through online marketing and online reputation,” he added.

The MVA board headed by chairwoman Marian Aldan-Pierce has approved $200,000 for the upcoming workshop which will be held in August or September, Concepcion said.

The funding will also cover nine months of online advertising with TripAdvisor, he added.

“We encourage everybody to continue to invest in their products because the world is changing fast and CNMI needs to keep up with that pace,” Concepcion said.